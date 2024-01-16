News & Insights

Thai industrial sentiment drops in Dec on weak spending, export concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

January 16, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds comment from industries federation from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment dropped in December after rising in the previous month, as high debt restrained consumer spending and as exports faced higher freights amid Red Sea attacks, an industries group said on Wednesday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in December dropped to 88.8 from 90.9 in the previous month.

"Consumers' purchasing power has yet to fully recover due to high household debt problems... the construction sector also slowed," the FTI said in a statement.

While facing rising freights, exports should be supported by improved global demand, the FTI said.

Another industrial index that projects sentiment over the next three months also fell in December, hurt by concerns over wage hikes and geopolitical conflicts, the FTI said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.