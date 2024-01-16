Thai industrial sentiment drops in Dec on weak spending, export concerns

Adds comment from industries federation from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment dropped in December after rising in the previous month, as high debt restrained consumer spending and as exports faced higher freights amid Red Sea attacks, an industries group said on Wednesday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in December dropped to 88.8 from 90.9 in the previous month.

"Consumers' purchasing power has yet to fully recover due to high household debt problems... the construction sector also slowed," the FTI said in a statement.

While facing rising freights, exports should be supported by improved global demand, the FTI said.

Another industrial index that projects sentiment over the next three months also fell in December, hurt by concerns over wage hikes and geopolitical conflicts, the FTI said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

