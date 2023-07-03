Thai household debt 'worrying' but no problem yet - c.bank

Adds detail, context

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - The ratio of Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product is currently at a "worrying" 90.6%, the central bank said on Monday, adding it posed no real problem at present.

Assistant central bank governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told a press briefing the rate had started to fall and there was no sign of a surge in non-performing loans.

Thai banks' non-performing loans dropped to 2.68% of lending at the end of March from 2.73% at the end of 2022, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said earlier.

The banking system remains resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the central bank has said.

The debt ratio of 90.6% at the end of March was down from 91.4% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed, as the economy continues to recover.

The debt amount, however, rose to 15.96 trillion baht ($452.51 billion) at the end of March from 15.87 trillion baht at the end of 2022.

The debt ratio is under a new series, which includes more debt categories, a central bank official has said.

