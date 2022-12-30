Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio slows to 86.8% in Q3

December 30, 2022 — 02:34 am EST

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 86.8% in the third quarter, down from a revised 88.1% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover.

The amount of household debt, however, rose to 14.9 trillion baht ($431.51 billion) at the end of September from 14.76 trillion baht at the end of June.

($1 = 34.53 baht)

