Thai household debt-to-GDP at 89.3% in Q3, unchanged from Q2

Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.3% in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

However, the amount of household debt was 14.35 trillion baht ($430.16 billion) at the end of September, up from 14.28 trillion at the end of June, or equal to 89.3% of GDP, already among Asia's highest.

The Bank of Thailand started compiling household debt data in 2003.

($1 = 33.3600 baht)

