Thai hotelier Centara, Japan's Taisei, Kanden to build $300 mln hotel

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's Centara Hotels & Resorts and Japanese firms Taisei Corporation 1801.T and Kanden Realty & Development signed a 9 billion baht ($293.64 million) agreement to build a luxury hotel in Osaka, Centara's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The 34-story Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, slated to open by 2023, will be the company's first hotel in Japan and is part of the its strategy of doubling the number of proprieties under management by 2022, Thirayuth Chirathivat said in a statement.

The deal is the latest in Thai hospitality firms investing in hotels abroad.

In September, Singha Estate Pcl S.BK opened a $300 million 11,000 square meter resort and entertainment venue in the Maldives. Last year, Minor International Pcl MINT.BK completed a 2.3 billion euro acquisition of Madrid-listed NH Hotel Group SA NHH.MC.

Centara, a unit of Central Plaza Hotel Pcl CENTEL.BK, currently has 76 properties including those in Thailand, the Maldives Indonesia and China.

($1 = 30.6500 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.