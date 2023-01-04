Thai headline CPI up 5.89% y/y in Dec, in line with forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.89% in December from a year earlier, in line with analyst forecasts, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.9% rise in December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.23% in December from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.28%.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

