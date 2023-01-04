Thai headline CPI up 5.89% y/y in Dec, in line with forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

January 04, 2023 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by Kitphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.89% in December from a year earlier, in line with analyst forecasts, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.9% rise in December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.23% in December from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.28%.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.