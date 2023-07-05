News & Insights

Thai headline CPI unexpectedly rises in June but at slower pace

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 05, 2023 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.23% in June from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.53% year-on-year rise in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Headline inflation was the lowest in 22 months, due to lower food and energy prices and a high base last year. It is expected to rise slightly in the third quarter, the ministry said.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.1% for June in a Reuters poll. The core CPI was up 1.32% year-on-year in June.

It was the second straight month that the main CPI dropped below the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

In the January-June period, annual headline inflation was 2.49% and the core rate at 1.87%, the ministry said, with headline inflation for 2023 seen at 1% to 2%.

In May, Thailand's central bank raised its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2%. It will next review policy on Aug. 2, when some economists expect no rate change while others see a further hike.

