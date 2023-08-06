News & Insights

Thai headline CPI rises less than expected at 0.38% y/y in July

August 06, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual headline inflation rate rose in July, less than expectations, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, helped by lower energy prices from a high base a year earlier.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) THCPI=ECI increased 0.38% in July from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 0.64% in a Reuters poll, and against June's 0.23% year-on-year rise.

It was the third successive month that headline CPI was below the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

On Monday, the commerce ministry maintained its prediction of average annual headline inflation at 1% to 2%.

In July, the core CPI THCPIX=ECI was up 0.86% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 0.90% rise in the poll, and against June's 1.32% increase.

The headline CPI in August is likely to rise slightly as some food prices rise due to drought, while energy prices are likely to increase, ministry official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a press conference.

Last week, the central bank raised its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting to 2.25% as inflation risks lingered. It will next review monetary policy on Sept. 27.

Headline CPI rose 2.19% year-on-year in the January-July period, with the core CPI up 1.73%, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

