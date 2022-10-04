Thai headline CPI rises 6.41% y/y in Sept, less than forecast

Adds detail, context

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline inflation rate in September slowed from the previous month and less than expected, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, slowing from August's 7.86% increase, helped by easing prices of energy products, according to commerce ministry data.

That compared with a forecast rise of 6.60% in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index was up 3.12% in September from a year ago, also less than a forecast rise of 3.20%.

Inflation is expected to fall further in the fourth quarter of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

