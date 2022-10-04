Thai headline CPI rises 6.41% y/y in Sept, less than forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a 6.60% rise in September in a Reuters poll and followed August's 7.86% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.12% in September from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
