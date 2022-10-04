Thai headline CPI rises 6.41% y/y in Sept, less than forecast

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.41% in September from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 6.60% rise in September in a Reuters poll and followed August's 7.86% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.12% in September from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters