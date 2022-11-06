Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, less than forecast

November 06, 2022 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by Kitphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast.

The rise follows September's 6.41% increase and was just shy of the 6.0% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17% in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.

"The inflation situation is slowing," senior commerce official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

"It is expected to slow in the remaining two months."

