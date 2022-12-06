Thai headline CPI rises 5.55% y/y in Nov, below forecast

December 06, 2022 — 10:39 pm EST

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by a less than expected 5.55% in November from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.86% rise in November in a Reuters poll and followed October's 5.98% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.22% in November from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.

