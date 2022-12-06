Thai headline CPI rises 5.55% y/y in Nov, below forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by a less than expected 5.55% in November from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.86% rise in November in a Reuters poll and followed October's 5.98% increase. The core CPI index was up 3.22% in November from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.