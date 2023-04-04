Thai headline CPI rises 2.83% y/y in March, slowest pace in 15 months

Adds details, outlook

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a less than forecast 2.83% in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 15 months due to lower energy and food prices, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast rise of 3.30% in March in a Reuters poll. The core CPI index was up 1.75% in March from a year ago, versus a forecast increase of 1.82%.

Headline inflation returned to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% for the first time in 15 months.

The commerce ministry forecast inflation to fall further in the second quarter, helped by lower oil prices, government support measures and a high base last year, senior ministry official Wichanun Niwatjinda told a news conference.

The ministry now predicts headline inflation to be 1.7% to 2.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 2% to 3%, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.