Thai headline CPI rises 2.83% y/y in March, slowest pace in 15 months

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

April 04, 2023 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details, outlook

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a less than forecast 2.83% in March from a year earlier, the slowest pace in 15 months due to lower energy and food prices, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast rise of 3.30% in March in a Reuters poll. The core CPI index was up 1.75% in March from a year ago, versus a forecast increase of 1.82%.

Headline inflation returned to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% for the first time in 15 months.

The commerce ministry forecast inflation to fall further in the second quarter, helped by lower oil prices, government support measures and a high base last year, senior ministry official Wichanun Niwatjinda told a news conference.

The ministry now predicts headline inflation to be 1.7% to 2.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 2% to 3%, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.