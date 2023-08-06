Thai headline CPI rises 0.38% y/y in July, below forecast

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) THCPI=ECI rose 0.38% in July from a year earlier, quickening from a 0.23% year-on-year increase in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The figure compared with a forecast rise of 0.64% for July in a Reuters poll. The core CPI THCPIX=ECI was up 0.86% year-on-year in July.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com))

