Thai headline CPI rises 0.23% y/y in June, above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 04, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.23% in June from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.53% year-on-year rise in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.1% for June in a Reuters poll. The core CPI was up 1.32% year-on-year in June.

