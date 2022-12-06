Thai headline CPI below forecast in Nov, seen slowing further

Adds detail, outlook, background

Nov headline CPI +5.55% y/y vs +5.86% in Reuters poll

Nov core CPI +3.22% y/y vs +3.20% in poll

Avg headline inflation seen at 5.5-6.5% this year, 2-3% in 2023

BANGKOK, Dec 7(Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by a less-than-expected 5.55% in November from a year earlier, the slowest pace in seven months, helped by lower food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The index, which slowed for a third straight month, compared with a forecast for a 5.86% rise in November in a Reuters poll and followed October's 5.98% increase.

The pace, however, is still far above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will continue to gradually raise interest rates to bring prices back within target.

The headline CPI in December is expected to rise at a similar pace to the November reading, senior commerce ministry official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing.

Average headline inflation is still expected at 5.5% to 6.5% for the whole of 2022 and should fall to 2% to 3% in 2023 due to a base effect and a global recession risk, he said.

The core CPI index in November was up 3.22% from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%, and following October's 3.17%, the ministry said.

Thailand's headline inflation slows slightly

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.