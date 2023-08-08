News & Insights

Thai growth forecasts may need to be revised down - c.bank chief

August 08, 2023 — 10:32 pm EDT

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy continues to recover, helped by tourism and consumption, though the growth forecast may need to be revised down with exports weak this year, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

"Previously (the forecast) was 3.6%, due to a slowdown, this number will probably need to be adjusted down to the mid-3% range this year," Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a central bank seminar.

"Exports have been soft due to global issues," he said but private consumption and tourism would support continued recovery and that the country expects 29 million foreign arrivals this year.

Sethaput said inflation was falling faster than expected and interest rate decisions would focus on the economic outlook not short term data.

