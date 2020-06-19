Commodities
BA

Thai govt signs $9.3 bln U-Tapao aviation city project with local consortium

Contributors
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published

Thailand's government on Friday signed a 290 billion baht ($9.36 billion) agreement with a consortium of local firms to upgrade and expand U-Tapao airport and its surrounds and turn it into a third international gateway for Bangkok.

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's government on Friday signed a 290 billion baht ($9.36 billion) agreement with a consortium of local firms to upgrade and expand U-Tapao airport and its surrounds and turn it into a third international gateway for Bangkok.

It is part of a major government infrastructure project in its eastern industrial zone and will make U-Tapao a third commercial hub serving the Thai capital and its industrialised eastern seaboard, after the main Suvarnabhumi airport and low-cost terminal, Don Mueang.

It also covers construction of Airport City adjacent to the airport, a centre for logistics and supporting industries such as aircraft maintenance, repair, aviation training and fuel storage.

U-Tapao is located about two hours by road from Bangkok and a separate plan to create a rail link has been approved.

The consortium, BBS Joint Venture, comprises Bangkok Skytrain operator, BTS Holdings Pcl BTS.BK, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl STEC.BK and Bangkok Airways Pcl BA.BK

($1 = 30.9700 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular