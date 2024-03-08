News & Insights

Thai government says tyre maker Michelin plans to invest 300 mln euros in Thailand

March 08, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's government said on Friday French tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA planned to invest 300 million euros ($328 million) in the Southeast Asian country over the next three years to increase production capacity.

Michelin has already invested more than one billion euros in Thailand with five plants and 8,000 workers, the government said in a statement issued during Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's visit to France, where he met with company executives.

The government also said Europe's biggest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA was looking to expand its business in Thailand.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Mark Potter)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.