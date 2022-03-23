Thai government expects at least 3% GDP growth this year

Thailand expects the economy to grow no less than 3% this year, helped by a raft of support measures to mitigate the impact of soaring oil prices, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The measures, approved on Tuesday, would be worth at least 50 billion baht ($1.49 billion) and help at least 40 million people, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement.

($1 = 33.62 baht)

