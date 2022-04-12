Thai government approves $42 bln in new borrowing for 2022 fiscal year

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new borrowing of 1.41 trillion baht ($41.89 billion) in the current fiscal year to September, up from a previous plan of 1.36 trillion baht, a government spokesperson said.

The new debt is part of a wider debt management plan in the fiscal year, which will bring public debt to 62.76% of gross domestic product, still below the 70% limit, Rachada Dhnadirek told a news conference.

($1 = 33.66 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.