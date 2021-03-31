Thai GDP growth to accelerate in 2023-2024 - Fin Min

Thailand's economic growth is expected to accelerate from 2023 to 2024, driven by public investment, after slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government is maintaining its GDP growth target of 4% this year, supported by government spending, private investment, exports and tourism, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

