Thai GDP growth seen at 3.3% this year - PM

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The economy in the second quarter showed a good direction, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference, citing economic reports presented at a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.