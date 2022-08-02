Thai GDP growth seen at 3.3% this year - PM

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The economy in the second quarter showed a good direction, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference, citing economic reports presented at a cabinet meeting.

