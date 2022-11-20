Thai GDP grows at fastest pace in more than a year in Q3

Updates with growth forecasts, adds quote

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, official data showed on Monday, boosted by a revival in tourism and increased consumption.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 4.5% in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data from the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Thailand's economy is on a steady recovery path, with growth in the crucial tourism sector gathering pace after the government lifted all COVID-19 curbs earlier this year but the outlook is clouded by risks of slowing global growth and high inflation.

The government said the economy would grow 3.2% this year, compared with a previous forecast range of 2.7% to 3.2%. It projected 2023 growth at 3% to 4%. Last year's 1.5% growth was among the slowest in the region.

The data will likely reinforce expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Bank of Thailand's Nov. 30 meeting, as the central bank tries to strike a tricky balance between containing near 14-year high inflation while supporting the fragile recovery.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in July-September, beating expectations for a 0.9% rise.

