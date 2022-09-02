Thai foreign direct investment jumps 65% y/y in Jan-July

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's approved foreign direct investment rose 65% to 74 billion baht ($2.01 billion) in January-July, versus the same period a year earlier, a government spokesman said on Friday, describing the trend as a sign of confidence in the economy.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the investment trend should continue.

"Foreign investors are still investing in Thailand, showing their confidence in the country's potential," he said.

In the first seven months of 2022, Japan was the biggest foreign investor, followed by Singapore, the United States, and Hong Kong, he said.

Of the total investment, more than 30 billion baht ($814.6 million) was in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) that covers three provinces east of the capital Bangkok, he said.

The EEC is the centrepiece of government efforts to boost growth and encourage investment, particularly in high-tech industries. The government aims for $62 billion of investment from 2023 to 2027.

The economy is expected to grow 2.7% to 3.2% this year, the state planning agency has forecast.

($1 = 36.83 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

