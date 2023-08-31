News & Insights

GRAB

Thai food delivery startup Line Man Wongnai takes majority stake in Rabbit Line Pay

August 31, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Sam Nussey and Fanny Potkin for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thai food delivery startup Line Man Wongnai said on Thursday it is acquiring a majority stake in Thai payments business Rabbit Line Pay in the latest deal by the Southeast Asian unicorn.

It did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Line Man Wongnai was formed in 2020 from a merger between Line Man, the Thai food delivery business of chat app operator Line, and restaurant aggregator Wongnai.

The startup competes with Grab GRAB.O, Foodpanda, and the food delivery business of Siam Commercial Bank.

Line Man Wongnai last month said it had agreed to buy startup FoodStory, which offers point-of-sales systems to restaurant operators, as it tries to drive uptake of digital services in Thailand.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.