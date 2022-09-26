Thai food delivery app Lineman Wongnai raises $265 mln

Adds background, comments from executive

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thai food delivery app Lineman Wongnai on Monday said it has raised $265 million from Singapore's GIC, PTT Oil and Retail Business OR.BK, Taiwan Mobile and other investors.

The startup said the round of investment puts the company's value at over $1 billion, making it a 'unicorn' firm.

The announcement comes as competition heats up among food delivery apps in Thailand, including the homegrown Robinhood, which is backed by Thai lender Siam Commercial Bank Pcl SCB.BK, and AirAsia Superapp.

The capital injection will help Lineman grow from "a local Thai start-up to a regional tech platform," said chief financial officer, In Young Chung.

He added the company plans to have an initial public offer (IPO) but did not provide a timeframe.

The company was formed last year after Lineman and restaurant aggregator Wongnai formed a joint venture and raised $110 million from BRV Capital.

