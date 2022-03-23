Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Thursday high oil prices and inflation should be temporary.

The government has approved support measures in a bid to help ease the impact of oil prices and the higher cost of living, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

