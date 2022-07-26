Thai FinMin sees economy growing over 4% in 2023 on tourism pickup

Adds details, adjusted public debt plan from paragraph 2

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to expand more than 4% next year, boosted by a recovery in its important tourism sector after an easing of pandemic restrictions, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Thailand's ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to be 61.3% at the end of September, down from a previous forecast of 62.76% as GDP increases, minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

On Tuesday, the ministry maintained its 2022 GDP growth forecast of 3.5% after last year's 1.5% expansion, among the slowest in Southeast Asia.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an adjusted public debt management plan for the current fiscal year ending September, with new borrowing rising by 14.2 billion baht ($387 million) to 1.429 trillion baht ($38.96 billion), Arkhom said.

Any hikes in the central bank's policy rate should not have a big impact on existing public debt as the government has largely restructured it to fixed interest rates, but new borrowing might be affected, he said.

An impact on consumption cannot yet be assessed as the transmission of the policy rate to financial institutions normally takes three to six months, Arkhom said.

Banks were asked to help ease the impact of higher rates on borrowers, he added.

The central bank is widely expected to hike its key rate THCBIR=ECI from a record low of 0.50% at its next meeting on Aug. 10 to curb inflation.

($1 = 36.68 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.