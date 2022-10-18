Thai finmin sees economic growth of 3.0-3.5% this year

Adds comments from interview

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3 to 3.5% this year, driven by the key export and tourism sectors, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in an interview on Wednesday.

Arkhom, who was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific region APEC, said the economy was expected to grow 3.7% next year and the baht's THB= performance was in line with regional peers.

The Thai currency has been hovering at a 16-year low against the dollar. It has depreciated about 12% against the greenback so far this year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels late this year or early next, the central bank predicts, lagging neighbours as tourism has only begun to recover.

Last year's economic growth of 1.5% was among the slowest in the region.

In the April-June period, the economy grew 2.5% from a year earlier and expanded 0.7% from the previous quarter.

Arkhom on Wednesday said Thailand was expecting 8-10 million foreign tourists this year.

