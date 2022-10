BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance ministry said on Friday that foreign tourist arrivals should rise to 10.3 million this year and to 21.5 million next year, helped by a weaker baht currency.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

