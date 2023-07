BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's Finance Ministry on Wednesday forecast an average baht THB=TH level of 34.01 baht per dollar this year, Wuttipong Jittungsakul, adviser to the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by)

