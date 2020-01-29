Thai finance ministry cuts 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%

Thailand's finance ministry on Wednesday cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.3% projected three months ago, citing weaker exports, a delayed budget and the spread of a new virus from China.
