Thai finance minister says sticks to 2019 GDP growth target of 3%

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's government is sticking to its economic growth target of 3% this year, the finance minister said on Thursday, despite the central bank's outlook downgrade.

The government will focus on boosting the economy and will see whether it need to introduce additional stimulus measures, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

On Wednesday, the central bank cut its 2019 growth forecast to 2.8% - which would be the lowest since 2014 - from 3.3% projected earlier. It also now sees exports contracting 1%.

Last year, the economy expanded 4.1%.

