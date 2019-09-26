Thai finance minister says sticks to 2019 GDP growth target of 3%

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's government is sticking to its economic growth target of 3% this year, the finance minister said on Thursday, despite the central bank's outlook downgrade.

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's government is sticking to its economic growth target of 3% this year, the finance minister said on Thursday, despite the central bank's outlook downgrade.

The government will focus on boosting the economy and will see whether it need to introduce additional stimulus measures, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

On Wednesday, the central bank cut its 2019 growth forecast to 2.8% - which would be the lowest since 2014 - from 3.3% projected earlier. It also now sees exports contracting 1%.

Last year, the economy expanded 4.1%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters