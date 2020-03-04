Thai Feb inflation slows to 0.74%, slightly below forecast

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 0.74% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month and below expectations, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the headline CPI would rise 0.77% year-on-year in February after January's 1.05% increase.

The headline reading was below the Bank of Thailand's 1%-3% target range.

The annual core inflation rate was 0.58% in February, higher than a forecast of 0.50%, and above 0.47% in January.

In the January to February period, headline inflation was 0.89% and core inflation was 0.53%.

The commerce ministry has forecast headline inflation of between 0.4% and 1.2% for 2020.

