Thai Feb headline CPI drops 1.17% y/y, seen down again in March

Thailand's headline consumer price index in February dropped a bigger than expected 1.17% from a year ago due to lower food prices and government measures to curb living costs, particularly utility bills, the commerce ministry said.

Feb reading marks 12th straight month of decline

Without govt measures to curb living costs fall only 0.12%

CPI seen falling again in March, but at slower pace

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index in February dropped a bigger than expected 1.17% from a year ago due to lower food prices and government measures to curb living costs, particularly utility bills, the commerce ministry said.

The February reading, marking a 12th straight month of decline, compared with a forecast fall of 0.20% in a Reuters poll and January's 0.34 decline.

Without the government measures, the index would have fallen only 0.12%, ministry official Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit told a briefing on Friday.

The main index is likely to fall again in March but at a slower pace, he said.

The ministry has forecast headline inflation at 0.7-1.7% this year, with prices picking up from the second quarter.

In February, the core CPI index rose 0.04% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.17% increase.

In January-February, the headline CPI index dropped 0.75% from a year earlier, while the core rate rose 0.12%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

