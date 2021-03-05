Thai Feb headline CPI drops 1.17% y/y, seen down again in March

Feb reading marks 12th straight month of decline

Without govt measures to curb living costs fall only 0.12%

CPI seen falling again in March, but at slower pace

Adds detail

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index in February dropped a bigger than expected 1.17% from a year ago due to lower food prices and government measures to curb living costs, particularly utility bills, the commerce ministry said.

The February reading, marking a 12th straight month of decline, compared with a forecast fall of 0.20% in a Reuters poll and January's 0.34 decline.

Without the government measures, the index would have fallen only 0.12%, ministry official Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit told a briefing on Friday.

The main index is likely to fall again in March but at a slower pace, he said.

The ministry has forecast headline inflation at 0.7-1.7% this year, with prices picking up from the second quarter.

In February, the core CPI index rose 0.04% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.17% increase.

In January-February, the headline CPI index dropped 0.75% from a year earlier, while the core rate rose 0.12%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

