Thai Feb exports rise 16.2% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose by a more than expected 16.2% in February from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 10.2% in February in a Reuters poll and after January's 8% increase. Imports increased 16.8% year-on-year in February, with a trade surplus of $123 million in the month.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

