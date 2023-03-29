Thai Feb exports fall less than forecast

Adds details, imports, trade balance

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports contracted for a fifth straight month in February, down 4.7% from a year earlier, due to a slowing global economy, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

That compared with a forecast year-on-year fall of 6.9% for February in a Reuters poll, and came after January's 4.5% drop.

The fall was also due to a high base last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Shipments, a key driver of Thai growth, were expected to drop in the first and second quarters before improving in the second half of the year, Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, head of the ministry's department of international trade promotion, told a news conference.

The ministry will maintain its target of 1%-2% export growth this year, official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said.

In February, imports rose 1.1% from a year earlier, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.11 billion for the month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.