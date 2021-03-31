Thai Feb exports dips 0.2% y/y, current acc deficit widens

BANGKOK, March 31 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $1.07 billion in February after a deficit of $0.7 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 0.2% in February from a year earlier after January's 0.3% drop.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

