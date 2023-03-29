Thai Feb customs-based exports fall less than forecast, by 4.7% y/y

March 29, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports contracted for a fifth straight month in February, down 4.7% from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a forecast year-on-year fall of 6.9% for February in a Reuters poll, and came after January's 4.5% drop.

