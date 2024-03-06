News & Insights

Thai Feb consumer confidence at four-year high on support measures, tourism

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

March 06, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, March 7 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose in February, reaching the highest level in 48 months, bolstered by government support measures and tourism, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce THCONF=ECI increased for the seventh straight month to reach 63.8 in February from 62.9 in January, the university said in a statement.

"Consumer confidence should improve further, especially if the government can boost the economy with its planned policies in the first half of 2024," the university said.

Consumers are more confident since the government introduced measures to cut living costs and stimulate other economic activity, it said.

However, they are still worried about a global economic slowdown and geopolitical conflicts, which could impact Thai exports, the university said.

Thailand's government has insisted it will go ahead with a 500 billion baht ($14 billion) handout policy for 50 million people through a mobile app to be spent within six months in their local communities.

Other measures to try to boost the economy include waiving visas for Chinese and Indian nationals to encourage inbound travel.

In the January to March 3 period, Thailand received 6.73 million foreign visitors, up 49% year-on-year, with visitors from China reaching 1.2 million.

The government is now aiming for a record of 40 million foreign visitors this year after welcoming 28 million visitors last year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.9% last year.

($1 = 35.56 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.