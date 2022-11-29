Thai factory output unexpectedly falls 3.71% y/y in Oct

November 29, 2022 — 11:02 pm EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in October dropped 3.71% from a year earlier, due to weaker exports and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with a forecast rise of 1.2% in factory output for October in a Reuters poll, and after September's revised 3.34% rise year on year.

