Thai exports, tourism to support economy - FinMin

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery will continue to be supported by increased exports and a rebound in the vital tourism sector, the finance minister said on Friday.

Exports are benefiting from a weak baht THB=TH, while the number of foreign tourists is still expected at 8 million to 10 million this year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a ministry seminar.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.