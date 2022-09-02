Thai exports, tourism to support economy - FinMin

Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Thailand's economic recovery will continue to be supported by increased exports and a rebound in the vital tourism sector, the finance minister said on Friday.

Exports are benefiting from a weak baht THB=TH, while the number of foreign tourists is still expected at 8 million to 10 million this year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a ministry seminar.

