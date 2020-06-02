Thai exports to shrink 8% this year, baht climb a concern, say shippers

Contributors
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's exports are still expected to contract 8% this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits global trade, with a recent rise in the baht adding to the pressure, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, June 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are still expected to contract 8% this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits global trade, with a recent rise in the baht adding to the pressure, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are likely to contract the sharpest in the current quarter before improving in the second half, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

"But the strengthening baht is a worry," she said. "If it weakens, it will help exports from shrinking more than 8%".

The group will discuss the strong baht with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Thursday, Ghanyapad said.

On Monday, the BOT said it was worried about a rapid rise in the baht and was ready to take steps to curb it.

The baht traded at 31.55 baht per U.S. dollar at 0550 GMT, up about 1.6% in the past two weeks. The currency, Asia's best performer in 2019, is down 5.2% since the start of the year.

In January-April, exports rose 1.19% from a year earlier. Excluding gold, shipments fell 5% year-on-year, reflecting the underlying weakness in global trade amid the virus outbreak.

In 2019, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy saw a 2.65% drop in exports amid global trade tensions and a strong baht.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More