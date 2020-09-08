Thai exports to fall 10% this year, import slump a worry -shippers

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's exports could fall by 10% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a persistently strong baht, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday, warning that a slump in imports was also a worry.

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports could fall by 10% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a persistently strong baht THB=TH, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday, warning that a slump in imports was also a worry.

Exports should not decline 15% as previously feared because of July's improved shipments, but tumbling imports will likely be a drag, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

"We expect exports to fall by up to 10% this year... and hope shipments will increase in the fourth quarter," she said.

"But we are worried that steady falls in imports will weigh on manufacturing and an export recovery".

In July, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, fell a less than expected 11.37% from a year earlier, while imports declined 26.4%.

The baht was at 31.38 per U.S. dollar at 0740 GMT, but that is still much stronger than the 33 per dollar needed to help exports, Ghanyapad said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More