Thai exports surge 41.6% y/y in May, beating forecast

Thailand's exports surged a bigger than expected 41.59% in May from a year earlier, the fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as global demand improved, the country's commerce minister said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast for a jump of 30% in May in a Reuters poll and a rise of 13.09% in April.

