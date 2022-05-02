Thai exports seen up at least 5% this year - shippers

Thailand's exports are expected to rise by at least 5% this year after a strong first quarter and with support from a weaker baht, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Shipments in the second quarter should still perform well, despite global uncertainty, the group told a news conference. In the January-March period, exports grew 14.9% year-on-year.

