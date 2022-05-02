Thai exports seen up at least 5% this year - shippers

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by at least 5% this year after a strong first quarter and with support from a weaker baht THB=TH, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.
Shipments in the second quarter should still perform well, despite global uncertainty, the group told a news conference. In the January-March period, exports grew 14.9% year-on-year.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.