Thai exports seen up 7-8% this year - shippers

Repeats to attach the story to alerts
BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, with shipments seen contracting in the final quarter of the year due to slowing global growth and production, the national shippers group said on Thursday.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are forecast to increase by 2% to 3% next year, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.