Thai exports seen up 7-8% this year - shippers

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, with shipments seen contracting in the final quarter of the year due to slowing global growth and production, the national shippers group said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are forecast to increase by 2% to 3% next year, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon)

