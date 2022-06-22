Thai exports seen up 10% y/y in H1 - shippers

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 10% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, remaining a key driver of economic growth, the national shippers' group said on Thursday.

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 10% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, remaining a key driver of economic growth, the national shippers' group said on Thursday.

A weak baht THB=TH is helping shipments but making imports more costly, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters