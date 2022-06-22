Thai exports seen up 10% y/y in H1 - shippers

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 10% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, remaining a key driver of economic growth, the national shippers' group said on Thursday.

A weak baht THB=TH is helping shipments but making imports more costly, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.