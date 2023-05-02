Thai exports seen up 1% this year - shippers' group

Adds data, background

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are likely to rise 1% in 2023 and should pick up later in the year, owing to a recovery in China's economy, the Thai shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, were not as weak as expected in the first quarter and should improve in the remaining months of the year, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference.

The group had forecast a 10% year-on-year contraction in exports for the first quarter.

In January-March, exports declined 4.5% from a year earlier, with imports down 0.5% and a trade deficit at $3 billion.

The baht THB=TH has also performed well and was stable, which should continue to support exports, Chaichan said.

A baht exchange rate of 34-35 per dollar is not stronger or weaker compared with the currencies of trading partners and competitors, he added.

The central bank, however, predicted exports would decline 0.7% for the whole of 2023.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.